A man has died after reportedly driving "erratically" through Bath and hitting other vehicles, before members of the public blocked his van and took his keys.

Police started receiving calls about the incident shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (17 June).

After the van came to a stop in Wellsway, members of the public blocked the Ford Transit with their vehicles, before breaking its window and taking the keys from the ignition.

The driver was subsequently detained by officers who then called for an ambulance after becoming concerned for his welfare.

The man was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath but sadly died overnight.

His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A forensic post-mortem examination will now take place to determine how the man died.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware of the incident and due to the circumstances, a mandatory referral will be made to them in due course.

Detective Inspector Keith Smith said: “At this early stage of our inquiry it is not currently clear what happened and what led to the man sadly passing away.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we will carry out a thorough investigation to provide them with the answers they deserve.”

DI Smith added: “While officers spoke to a number of people at the scene we believe there are others who witnessed the incident who we are keen to talk to.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who drove on Wellsway, Churchill Bridge or Lower Bristol Road yesterday afternoon who has dashcam footage of the incident, as well as anyone who captured it on their phone or private CCTV.

“Similarly, if your vehicle or property has been damaged, please let us know.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222143789.

