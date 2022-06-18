A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a caravan in Gloucestershire.

The Berkeley collision happened at around 2.30pm yesterday (June 17) at the B4066 junction with Saniger Lane, towards Sharpness Docks.

A man in his 40s from the local area sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

The crash involved a Honda motorcycle and a white Peugeot Boxer motor caravan.

Road closures were put in place for several hours while emergency services were at the scene and a collision investigation took place.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.

Information can be submitted online by completing this form and quoting incident 248 of 17 June. Alternatively you can also call police on 101.