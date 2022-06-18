There is less than a week to go until hundreds of thousands of people flock to Worth Farm in Somerset for this year's Glastonbury Festival.

It is the first time the festival has been held since 2019, with organisers having to cancel the event for two years running due to the pandemic.

Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are due to headline this year's festival, with others acts on the full Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up including Diana Ross, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, Lorde and more.

Many festival-goers are set to spend five nights camping on the Eavis farm in Pilton - and the Met Office is so far forecasting fine and dry weather.

It means many might be wondering what the rules are on having barbecues at Glastonbury Festival - and if people are allowed to let off Chinese lanterns at night. Here are the rules...

Are BBQs allowed at Glastonbury Festival?

Barbecues are allowed at Glastonbury Festival, but organisers urge people to be careful when using them.

Using BBQs or camping stoves inside a tent or caravan can be fatal, as people can quickly get overcome by carbon monoxide.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says people should stay with their BBQs at all times and never leave them unattended. People should also keep a bucket of water nearby to put out the BBQ safely if it gets out of control.

Are Chinese lanterns allowed at Glastonbury Festival?

Chinese lanterns are banned at Glastonbury Festival as they pose a fire risk.

Once launched, there is no control over where they might land - meaning they could cause a fire and harm livestock.

Michael Eavis: “I have two main concerns regarding the lanterns; the first being the risk of fire, as the still burning lanterns could fall within the many acres of closely erected tents causing rapid fire spread and endangering lives.

“The second is a longer term consequence and the cause of many complaints from neighbouring landowners, as the lanterns can land on grass in farmers’ fields which is made into hay and silage for winter fodder and fed to stock; the operation of cutting and collecting the grass will chop the wire or bamboo frame of the lantern into needle sized pieces which in turn will be digested by the animals into their stomach possibly resulting in a slow death, I have had two cattle killed in this way at Worthy Farm.

“The ban of the lanterns is for a reason. Hopefully this information will deter anyone from bringing them onto site this year.”