Avon and Somerset Police have issued advice and guidance for ticket holders going to Glastonbury Festival.

They say they will be carrying out a neighbourhood-style policing operation to ensure it is safe for everyone attending and those who live nearby.

There will be regular visible patrols of the site by uniformed officers on foot, on horseback and on bicycles.

Festival-goers are encouraged to approach officers to have a chat and they say they wil be giving out thousands of mobile phone pouches.

Ahead of the event police have issued safety advice for festival-goers:

Arrive early for extra security measures and be patient.

Don't bring unnecessary items to the event.

If at any point you believe your own or someone else’s drink has been tampered with alert security or a police officer and seek medical advice either by calling the NHS’ non-emergency number 111 or by visiting one of the on-site medical facilities.

If you spot someone acting suspiciously, report it to a police officer or to a member of security staff immediately. Don’t leave it to someone else.

In an emergency call 999.

Don't leave bags unattended.

If there is an incident listen to staff and any announcements.

The chance of being caught in a terrorism incident is small but if it happens Run, Hide, Tell.

Police will be providing advice, support and information in the run up to, during and after the festival Credit: ITV

Officers will also be reassuring local residents with representatives at Pilton Village Hall locals can speak to if they have concerns.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said:

"With more than 200,000 people at the event each day, we do not underestimate the impact the festival might have on the local community and so officers and security staff will be patrolling on all of the routes to the site to ensure festival-goers have a safe trip and that local residents are disturbed as little as possible."