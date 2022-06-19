With Glastonbury Festival now just a few days away, forecasters are predicting largely sunny weather with just a few spells of rain.

The first day of the Somerset festival (Wednesday 22 June) is forecast to be the hottest - with highs of 26C predicted by the BBC and 24C by the Met Office.

The following day is also set to be hot before temperatures cool off. While forecasters say there will likely be some rain, so far it looks as though festival-goers will get away with just a few light showers later in the week.

The dayby day weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival 2022

Wednesday 22 June

People can expect to get hot and sweaty as they set up their camps on day one of the festival, with highs of between 24C and 26C forecast. There is set to be bright sunshine throughout the day with a gentle breeze.

Thursday 23 June

Day two of Glastonbury looks set to be another hot and sunny day, with highs of 23C forecast by both the Met Office and the BBC. People are also being warned to expect high pollen counts.

The first few days of Glastonbury Festival are expected to be hot before temperatures then drop Credit: PA

Friday 24 June

The Friday of Glastonbury Festival 2022 looks set to cool off slightly, with temperatures dropping to a warm 19C. Forecasters say it will be cloudy for most of the day, with a small chance of light rain.

Saturday 25 June

The Saturday of the festival is when punters look most likely to need their waterproofs. Early sunshine is forecasted to be replaced by light rain and showers by mid-morning which will remain for most of the day.

However, the Met Office says it will stay warm with highs of 18C.

Sunday 26 June

Sunshine is set to return on the final day of the festival, with sunny intervals throughout the day. There will be highs of around 18C, according to the BBC.