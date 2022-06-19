Credit: The council has assured residents that public toilet facilities will always be available at this site.

Toilets which were covered with some of "the worst graffiti" the council has ever seen in Seaton have reopened.

The Thury Harcourt Place toilets were targeted earlier this month, with similar graffiti including swearing and offensive slurs left all over a children's play park in Colyton.

The facilities will operate under reduced hours to discourage them from being vandalised again.

They will open between 8am and 5pm for the next two weeks, while East Devon District Council (EDDC) monitors the situation.

It is hoped this decision will deter any vandalism that was happening later in the day.

The council has said if there are no further issues, it will look at extending the opening hours in future.

East Devon District Council Leader, Paul Arnott has visited the site in response to local concerns and has personally guaranteed there will always be public toilet facilities at this site.

He said: “Access to good quality public toilets is essential for our towns and sustainable tourism offer.

"This administration took the difficult but necessary decision to review what EDDC could provide directly, but we still want to ensure toilets are available where they are most needed.

"I’ve been listening to concerns relayed to me by fellow Councillors Jack Rowland and Dan Ledger, and that is why I will ensure this site has a public toilet facility available in some form always.”

Anyone with any information on the offenders involved in the two incidents has been asked to report it to the council, by calling 101 or through anonymous charity CrimeStoppers.