Glastonbury Festival 2022 packing list: What you can - and can't - take in

Festival-goers at Glastonbury Festival in 2019 Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is just around the corner and it's time to start thinking about your packing list.

Those of you lucky enough to have a ticket will be spending up to five whole days at the Pilton site, so bringing the right supplies is important.

And although Glastonbury is a place to get away from it all and enjoy yourself, there are still some rules.

There is a strict list of things which are banned from the festival site and you could be evicted if you're found with any of them.

Here is Glastonbury Festival's recommended packing list - and the full lowdown on what you can't take in.

The rules on BBQs and Chinese lanterns at Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival packing list

  • Festival ticket

  • A reusable water bottle, to fill up from the free taps on site

  • Tent

  • Sleeping bag

  • Roll mat

  • Wellies or sturdy boots

  • Toilet roll

  • A warm jumper (it can get cold at night)

  • Sun tan lotion

  • Waterproof coat

  • Toiletries

  • Enough change of clothes in case you get wet

  • Money/cards – many bars and traders will be accepting cards, but not all so please expect to use cash over the weekend

  • Medical info (if you have any allergies or medical conditions)

  • Medication if required (click here for the festival’s prescribed medication policy)

  • Torch

  • ID– Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for: Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages, Sunday tickets– Photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older– Standard public ticket – no ID required as photo on ticket

  • Hat

  • Bags for dirty clothes and rubbish

  • Contraceptives

  • Mark valuables with house name and postcode so it can be posted back to you

  • Food and alcohol for personal consumption

What not to bring

  • Please don’t bring anything made of glass - all glass will be confiscated if found, including perfume and mirrors.

  • Please do not bring non-biodegradable body glitter - biodegradable glitter can be bought from traders onsite.

  • You may be searched at the entrance for any items that may be used in an illegal or offensive manner – which will be confiscated. Persons suspected of carrying out illegal and/or offensive activities onsite may also be searched and face eviction. 

  • Portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

  • Animals (except registered guide dogs).

  • Sound systems or drums

  • Generators.

  • Sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.

  • Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) - as a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury.

