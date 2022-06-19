Glastonbury Festival 2022 is just around the corner and it's time to start thinking about your packing list.

Those of you lucky enough to have a ticket will be spending up to five whole days at the Pilton site, so bringing the right supplies is important.

And although Glastonbury is a place to get away from it all and enjoy yourself, there are still some rules.

There is a strict list of things which are banned from the festival site and you could be evicted if you're found with any of them.

Here is Glastonbury Festival's recommended packing list - and the full lowdown on what you can't take in.

Glastonbury Festival packing list

Festival ticket

A reusable water bottle, to fill up from the free taps on site

Tent

Sleeping bag

Roll mat

Wellies or sturdy boots

Toilet roll

A warm jumper (it can get cold at night)

Sun tan lotion

Waterproof coat

Toiletries

Enough change of clothes in case you get wet

Money/cards – many bars and traders will be accepting cards, but not all so please expect to use cash over the weekend

Medical info (if you have any allergies or medical conditions)

Medication if required (click here for the festival’s prescribed medication policy)

Torch

ID– Original ID documents (not photocopies) are needed for: Hospitality tickets, Challenge 21, Lead Booker for coach packages, Sunday tickets– Photocopy of ID is okay if a child is under 12 but looks older– Standard public ticket – no ID required as photo on ticket

Hat

Bags for dirty clothes and rubbish

Contraceptives

Mark valuables with house name and postcode so it can be posted back to you

Food and alcohol for personal consumption

What not to bring

Please don’t bring anything made of glass - all glass will be confiscated if found, including perfume and mirrors.

Please do not bring non-biodegradable body glitter - biodegradable glitter can be bought from traders onsite.

You may be searched at the entrance for any items that may be used in an illegal or offensive manner – which will be confiscated. Persons suspected of carrying out illegal and/or offensive activities onsite may also be searched and face eviction.

Portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.

Animals (except registered guide dogs).

Sound systems or drums

Generators.

Sky lanterns or kites, unauthorised fireworks, or wax flares.

Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) - as a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned at Glastonbury.

Listen to our entertainment podcast, Unscripted