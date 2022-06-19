A woman was taken to hospital after being seriously sexually assaulted in Exeter.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (18 June) in the Catacombs area of the city. She was later found on Exe Street at around 2am.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police enquiries are continuing and detectives have issued an appeal for information from the public.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area of Bartholomew Street West, close to the junction of Fore Street, between the hours of 1.30am and 2.15am on Saturday morning to contact us.

“We are particularly interested in locating any dashcam footage of the area or any private CCTV recordings that people may have of the street.

“The public are likely to see an increased police presence in and around the area as police enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/053679/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.