A man had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Wiltshire on Sunday.

Wiltshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash on the B4042 at around 3.30pm yesterday (19 June). The incident happened near the road's junction with York Lane.

The force say the collision involved a blue Honda motorbike and a blue Volkswagen Amarok.

The biker - a man in his 40s - was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with potentially life-changing injuries. The driver of the VW was unharmed.

The road was closed until around 11.30pm.