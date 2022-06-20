A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cornwall who has not been seen since early this morning.

Kalousha Kemp - who is known as Kalli - was last seen in St Austell at around 7.30am today (20 June).

She is described as being 5ft tall and of slim build with long blond hair. She might be wearing a grey hoodie with black trousers and white Nike trainers. She could also be carrying a black shoulder bag.

Devon and Cornwall Police say she may be travelling in a grey Fiat 500.

If you have seen Kalli or know her current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting log number 214 of 17/06/22.