A festival due to take place in Somerset at the start of August has been cancelled amid poor ticket sales.

Farmfest was set to happen in Bruton, Somerset, from 3-5 August this year with acts including Elder Island, Gentlemans Dub Club and Joy Orbison performing.

But today (20 June) organisers have announced the event has been postponed because of poor ticket sales.

In a statement, organisers said: "We are devastated to announce that Farmfest 2022 can no longer take place.

"Despite a hugely successful event last year we have not yet sold enough tickets to make this year possible.

"In order to safeguard the future of Farmfest we have decided to delay until 3-5 August, 2023.

"We completely understand the challenges you are all facing with the increased cost of living and uncertainty ahead. We appreciate that attending a festival may not be achievable this year but we hope that when the economic dust settles in 2023 you can all join us once more to party on the farm."

Organisers say ticket-holders will be contacted about the next steps.