Bastille are the latest band to be linked to a secret set at Glastonbury - with lead singer adding fuel to those rumours on social media.

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm in Pilton this week, with gates to the Somerset festival opening at 8am tomorrow (21 June).

Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are set to head line with other big names including Diana Ross, Lorde, Sigrid and more set to perform.

But after a three-year break due to the pandemic, organisers have kept a few surprises up their sleeve and there are a number of secret sets still to be announced.

Bastille are rumoured to be performing one of those secret sets - at Williams Green on the Thursday night of the festival.

Now lead singer Dan Smith has added fuel to those rumours after liking a fan's suggestion the group would be popping up at Glastonbury Festival.

Bastille are no strangers to Worthy Farm, having played at Glastonbury in 2019.

In recent years there have been secret slots from The Killers on the John Peel stage while Foals and Bastille were also among acts kept under wraps.

This year's rumoured secret acts include Harry Styles, Green Day and George Ezra.

When and where are the secret sets at Glastonbury Festival 2022?