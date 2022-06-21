The family of Bristol music legend 'Big Jeff' Johns say he is stable but remains unconscious following a house fire.

Big Jeff is known for going to a different gig in Bristol every night and is popular around the city.

On June 6, the 39-year-old was seriously injured in an accidental fire while cooking at his home in Totterdown.

He is still at hospital in Swansea undergoing treatment.

In a statement, his family said: "Jeff has been treated in Morriston Hospital for severe burns.

"He is stable in intensive care, but still under heavy sedation and unconscious whilst a series of procedures and skin grafts are beginning.

“He is expected to remain in hospital for many months, and is unable to receive any visitors for the time being.

"His family and close friends would like to thank everyone for the enormous outpouring of love and support, and ask that people still keep Jeff in their thoughts.”

Friends of Jeff have set up a playlist on Spotify called ‘Play a record for Big Jeff’.

His family are asking people to keep Jeff in their thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.