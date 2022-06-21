The Chemical Brothers have been confirmed for a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival this year.

The electronic duo will perform a DJ set at Arcadia from 11pm to 1am on Friday 24 June.

They have been rumoured for the secret slot for weeks, but were confirmed in a post on Glastonbury Festival's Instagram feed this afternoon (21 June).

They are no stranger to Glastonbury, having played at the most recent festival in 2019 when they headlined the Other Stage on the Saturday.

The other acts rumoured for secret sets at Glastonbury Festival 2022 include Bastille, Green Day and George Ezra.

When are the main unannounced secret slots at Glastonbury Festival 2022?