Chemical Brothers confirmed for surprise Arcadia set at Glastonbury Festival 2022
The Chemical Brothers have been confirmed for a surprise set at Glastonbury Festival this year.
The electronic duo will perform a DJ set at Arcadia from 11pm to 1am on Friday 24 June.
They have been rumoured for the secret slot for weeks, but were confirmed in a post on Glastonbury Festival's Instagram feed this afternoon (21 June).
They are no stranger to Glastonbury, having played at the most recent festival in 2019 when they headlined the Other Stage on the Saturday.
The other acts rumoured for secret sets at Glastonbury Festival 2022 include Bastille, Green Day and George Ezra.
When are the main unannounced secret slots at Glastonbury Festival 2022?
John Peel Stage, 2pm-3pm on Sunday
The Park Stage, 6.15pm-7.15pm on Sunday
Glade Stage, 0.10am-1.30am on Monday
Arcadia, 11pm on Friday - 1am on Saturday
William's Green, 7.45pm-8.25pm on Thursday
William's Green, 9pm-10pm on Thursday
BBC Introducing Stage, 7.55pm-8.55pm on Friday
BBC Introducing Stage, 1pm-1.30pm on Saturday
BBC Introducing Stage, 7.15pm-7.45pm on Saturday
BBC Introducing Stage, 7.45pm-8.15pm on Sunday