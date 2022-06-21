Shipping containers which house popular restaurants on Bristol’s harbourside are set to be removed as part of development plans for the area.

The Cargo area on Wapping Wharf will be replaced with a permanent, multi-storey building on the harbourside.

The building will house independent shops, businesses, cafes and community facilities.

Managing director of developer Umberslade, which owns Wapping Wharf, Stuart Hatton said: "When we set up Cargo, it was really a temporary innovation. But Cargo has become such a success that we need to provide a permanent and better home for our businesses.”

A range of highly-flexible workspaces will be created on the ground and first floors of the new buildings, Credit: Wapping Wharf

Wapping Wharf opened in 2016 and has since housed multiple independent businesses. It is currently home to some of the most popular restaurants in Bristol, including Seven Lucky Gods, Root and Boz-E.

Stuart said he hopes the new development will “contribute to the successful evolution” of the area as a leisure destination.

He said the development will bring something “new and exciting” to Bristol while creating homes as well as space for businesses.

Matt Hampshire, head chef at Tare Restaurant, added: "The plans look incredible. It's such a fantastic vision of the future for both Wapping Wharf and Bristol, it's an honour to be a part of it."

Developers say the 10-storey building will house 240 apartments, flexible workspaces and public green spaces as well as a permanent home for Cargo’s businesses.

A public consultation has been launched on the plans for Wapping Wharf North, with sessions set to be held at Cargo Work from 4-7pm on 21 June and 22 June to discuss the plans.