Skip to content

Man, 70, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Swindon

Police say emergency services were called to Standen Way at around 2.30am this morning (Tuesday 21st). Credit: Google Maps

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman at a house in Swindon.

Police say emergency services were called to Standen Way at around 2.30am this morning (Tuesday 21st).

A police spokesman said the woman who died was in her 40s and the incident is being treated as unexplained.

Bristol Airport passengers 'in tears' after TUI flight delayed by 20 hours
Ex-soldier jailed for life for murdering young couple after parking row

The spokesman said: "People living locally will see an increased police presence throughout the day and we want to provide reassurance that there is no risk to the wider public."

The suspect is being held in police custody.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.