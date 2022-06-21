A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman at a house in Swindon.

Police say emergency services were called to Standen Way at around 2.30am this morning (Tuesday 21st).

A police spokesman said the woman who died was in her 40s and the incident is being treated as unexplained.

The spokesman said: "People living locally will see an increased police presence throughout the day and we want to provide reassurance that there is no risk to the wider public."

The suspect is being held in police custody.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.