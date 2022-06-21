The parts of Bath where residents' parking zones look set to be introduced

There are plans to create seven new residents' parking zones in Bath to tackle commuter parking and improve air quality.

Bath and North East Somerset Council had more than 1,100 responses to a consultation on plans for new parking restrictions.

The council says it has now created proposals to create "healthier and safer" streets as part of its 'Liveable Neighbourhoods' plan.

The authority says the schemes aim to tackle commuter parking and reduce vehicle intrusion into largely residential neighbourhoods, while also improving air quality and the environment for the local community.

The proposed zones are:

Chelsea Rd, Foxcombe Rd Area

Lyme Gardens, Charmouth Rd Area

Sion Hill, Summerhill Road Area

Audley Grove, Edward Street, St Michaels Area

Walcot, Snow Hill, Claremont Rd Area

Entry Hill Area

Beacon Hill Area

Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, thanked people who took part in the consultation, adding: "It’s important that we get a range of views in order to weigh up these schemes.

"We all want healthier and safer streets, but this has to be done while balancing people’s needs.”

The council says it is now looking at feedback before it decides whether or not to proceed to the next stage of introducing the zones - which would see the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) advertised for further comment or objections.

