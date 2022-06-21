Glastonbury Festival may have only just ended, but many people are already turning their attention to next year's event.

More than 200,000 people attended this year's Glastonbury with millions more watching on TV - meaning tickets for the festival are in high demand.

More than 2.4 million people tried to get tickets when they last went on sale, with tickets selling out in around half an hour.

It means anyone hoping to get their hands on tickets for next year's festival will have to be organised. Here's all you need to know about securing Glastonbury Festival tickets...

When will Glastonbury Festival 2023 take place?

Glastonbury Festival takes place on Worthy Farm, in Pilton, on the same weekend every year - the last weekend of June. In 2023, this means it will take place from June 21-25.

How to register for a Glastonbury Festival ticket

Everyone who wants to buy a Glastonbury Festival ticket must register online using their photo to get a registration ID. This code is then needed when buying your ticket.

Registration is free and can be done on Glastonbury Festival's website.

How much do Glastonbury Festival tickets cost?

The exact price for Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets has not yet been released, but for the 2022 festival tickets cost £280 with an added £5 booking fee.