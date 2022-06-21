Two people have been arrested during the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

Thousands of people turned out to the famous monument this morning (21 June) to mark the start of the summer and the longest day of the year.

One person was arrested at the event on suspicion of common assault and the other was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, officers have said.

Wiltshire Police said despite the arrests, the morning had been a success with roughly 6,000 people gathering to see the sunrise.

Roads around Stongehenge are also busier than usual this morning as people have travelled to and from the monument.

Emergency services are also attending a two-vehicle crash on the A303 close to the junction with the A360, which is likely to cause motorists in the area further delays.