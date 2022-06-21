Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in a wooded area next to a busy road into Gloucester.

The incident happened close to a lay-by off the A38 Tewkesbury Road in Norton, near the New Dawn Inn pub yesterday (20 June).

Investigating officers are appealing to motorists who were in the area between 5pm and 6pm and saw a dark coloured/black car in the lay-by.

They are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who travelled on the road and has a dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to provide this to officers online by completing this form and quoting incident 378 of 20 June.

You can also call police on 101 or give information anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online here.