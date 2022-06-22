Ashton Gate will play host to musical legend Sir Elton John twice this week on what's been dubbed his farewell tour.

He will be performing without a warm-up act meaning the 75-year-old will entertain the crowds for nearly three hours by himself.

When are the performances?

Sir Elton will be performing twice this week with one performance on Wednesday 22 June and the other on Sunday 26 June. The area around the stadium will become a 'fan zone' which will open from 4pm with the stadium opening at 4.40pm.

The show starts at 7pm and people are advised to be in their seats 20 minutes before that. The concert is expected to finish around 9.45pm.

Food and Drink

Food and drink will be available for sale inside the stadium, similar to when sports events take place. There will be a selection of hot food and wine stands that will be making a return to the stadium after being very popular in 2019 when Take That, Rod Stewart and The Spice girls all came to town.

You will not be allowed to bring any of your own food into the stadium unless it is for medicinal purposes. The only exception to that is a single 500ml bottle of water per person which must be unopened on entry.

Transport and Tickets

For anyone who doesn't live within walking distance of Ashton Gate there will designated buses running from the park and ride sites across the city.

There will be coaches running to the gig from towns near Bristol including Bridgewater, Highbridge, and Burnham-on-Sea. A full list of Transport options is available on Ashton Gate's website.

Tickets are still available for both Wednesday and Sunday but they are selling fast.

Security

Ashton Gate are advising people not to bring bags with them unless they have to. All bags must be smaller than an A4 piece of paper. The following items are also banned: