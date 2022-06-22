A number of cars have been damaged after being set on fire at 'random' in Bristol overnight on Monday 13 June.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating after three vehicles parked in Somerset Street, Philip Street and Prewett Street were set alight. A fourth car has also been damaged because of how close it was to one of the fires.

It happened between midnight and 5am, and officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Sophia Moore said: “At this point in our enquiries it seems the vehicles were targeted on a random basis.

“The impact of the damage is significant to these victims, both financially and also in terms of their day-to-day lives, whether it be getting to work or due to mobility issues.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a person or people acting suspiciously in the Redcliffe and Bedminster areas during the early hours of the 13 June.”

They are asking people to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222139467, if they have any relevant information or CCTV footage.