Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest ITV Weather forecast for Glastonbury

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the South West, including Glastonbury, with forecasters predicting "torrential downpours" and flooding in a few places.

The Met Office has issued the alert for Thursday 23 June, the second day of Glastonbury Festival.

They say people can expect the adverse weather conditions to cause some travel disruption.

What can people expect?

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

It comes as people in Somerset are being warned to expect delays on the county's roads this week amid the return of Glastonbury Festival.

More than 200,000 people have tickets to this year's festival - and the majority of festival-goers are expected to arrive today (Wednesday 20 June).

The Glastonbury Festival gates did not open until 8am, the site's car parks opened at 4pm yesterday afternoon to give those willing to sleep in their cars a chance to avoid the traffic.