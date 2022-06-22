Glastonbury Festival 2022 is officially open with music lovers arriving in their droves in the morning sunshine.

As the gates were officially opened on Wednesday (22 June), Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily were stood at one of the festival’s many entry points and clapped as the first attendees entered the site.

Eavis, 86, told those entering the gates: “This is going to be the best show in town.

“Wait and see. You better believe it.”

Glastonbury was called off for two years during the pandemic and so it's safe to say everyone is very glad to be back at Worthy Farm.

Festival-goers have been queuing since the early hours as many attempted to battle travel delays on their journey to Pilton, amid three days of major rail strikes.

Highs of 27C degrees are forecast today - perfect for entering the site with supplies for five days - but rain looks like it could be on its way in the latest Glastonbury Festival weather forecast.

Take a look at people arriving at Glastonbury below:

Large crowds formed early outside the festival gates Credit: PA

People of all ages were queuing to get into Glastonbury today Credit: PA

Michael Eavis taking a selfie on day one of Glastonbury Credit: PA

Everyone has a different carrying technique to get their supplies in Credit: PA

Highs of 27C are set to hit Worthy Farm today Credit: PA

Glastonbury wouldn't be the same without its colourful outfits Credit: PA

Festival-goers will be camping at the site for five days Credit: PA

The festival should stay dry today - although rain is forecast later in the week Credit: PA

Want more arts and entertainment views? Listen to our podcast: