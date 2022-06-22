As well as being one of the oldest and biggest festivals in the world, Glastonbury also plays host to one of the most diverse crowds in the music scene.

From octogenarians to newborns, people from five minutes away and people from five thousand miles away, the appeal to the event is vast and celebrated by many.

We have been roaming the festival grounds to meet some of this year's revelers to find out what has drawn them to Pilton and what they're most looking forward to.

Carlos, London (originally from Guatemala)

“I’ve been dreaming of coming to Glastonbury since I was 12 years old. Very grateful to GWR for putting on the special services from London.”

Cari, James and baby Jessie

“It’s going to be a completely different Glastonbury experience with a baby, and we can’t wait to see it through our sons eyes. He wasn’t even conceived when we got the tickets!”

Colin, Birkinhead

“I’ve been every year since 2003. Expect for 2005, the year of the floods. So I didn’t mind that. I love it so much, I’ve even brought my elderly mother this year.”

Hazel and baby Sam, Brighton

“Most people can’t even look after themselves at Glastonbury, and here I am with a newborn!”

Imogen and Emma, Bristol

“It’s amazing to be back after so long. I literally cried watching the 50th anniversary documentary. So special to be here!”

Wendy, 60, Taunton

“I’ve been every year since 2009. When I stop and look around, I think ‘I’m home’. It’s the most special place in the world.”

Geof and Linden, Brixham

“We can’t wait to see Diana Ross and Sam Fender! This really is the best festival in the world. Michael Eavis inspires hope and justice for people across the world.”

Julia, Jo, Ruby, Miranda, Karl and Blade

“It’s Karl’s first Glastonbury and WE ARE SO EXCITED!”

Sam, Lily, Sheila and Ralph

“We save up every year and come to Glastonbury. It’s our family holiday! Much better than going abroad.”

Helen and Glenn, Barnsley

“I’ve always wanted a real camper-van, this was the next best thing…! It’s our first time here and we’re celebrating both our 40th birthdays!”

