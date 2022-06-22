In pictures: The people of Glastonbury Festival 2022
As well as being one of the oldest and biggest festivals in the world, Glastonbury also plays host to one of the most diverse crowds in the music scene.
From octogenarians to newborns, people from five minutes away and people from five thousand miles away, the appeal to the event is vast and celebrated by many.
We have been roaming the festival grounds to meet some of this year's revelers to find out what has drawn them to Pilton and what they're most looking forward to.
“I’ve been dreaming of coming to Glastonbury since I was 12 years old. Very grateful to GWR for putting on the special services from London.”
Carlos, London (originally Guatemala)
“It’s going to be a completely different Glastonbury experience with a baby, and we can’t wait to see it through our sons eyes. He wasn’t even conceived when we got the tickets!”
Carrie, James and baby Jessie
“I’ve been every year since 2003. Expect for 2005, the year of the floods. So I didn’t mind that. I love it so much, I’ve even brought my elderly mother this year.”
Colin, Birkenhead
“Most people can’t even look after themselves at Glastonbury, and here I am with a newborn!”
Hazel and baby Sam, Brighton
“It’s amazing to be back after so long. I literally cried watching the 50th anniversary documentary. So special to be here!”
Imogen and Emma, Bristol
“I’ve been every year since 2009. When I stop and look around, I think ‘I’m home’. It’s the most special place in the world.”
Wendy, 60, Taunton
“We can’t wait to see Diana Ross and Sam Fender! This really is the best festival in the world. Michael Eavis inspires hope and justice for people across the world.”
Geof & Linden, Brixham
“It’s Karl’s first Glastonbury and WE ARE SO EXCITED!”
Julia, Jo, Ruby, Miranda, Karl and Blade
“We save up every year and come to Glastonbury. It’s our family holiday! Much better than going abroad.”
Sam (mum), Lily (daughter), Sheila (Grandma) and Ralph (5 years old)
“I’ve always wanted a real camper-van, this was the next best thing…! It’s our first time here and we’re celebrating both our 40th birthdays!”
Helen & Glenn, Barnsley