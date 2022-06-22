A man in his 40s has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Catacombs area of Exeter.

The incident took place at around 2am on Saturday 18 June.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information and say the public are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/053679/22.