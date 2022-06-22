A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after the Apple store in Bristol's Cabot Circus was targeted in two suspected burglaries.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incidents which happened on Friday 17 June at 1.15am and 3.20am.

Police have said it was a "large quantity" of items which were stolen from the electronics store.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police say they believe there may have been around five offenders in total.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information to get in touch.