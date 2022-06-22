The Damned has been forced to pull out of Glastonbury Festival this year after some of its band members tested positive for Covid.

The rock band was due to headline The Field of Avalon Stage on Friday (24 June) following sets from Sugababes and Nick Mulvey.

The London-based group will now be replaced by Reef - a rock band formed in Glastonbury. The group previously attracted the largest ever audience for a Sunday evening at the Avalon stage.

Event organisers at the Worthy Farm festival said in a statement: "With massive regret, The Damned have been forced to withdraw from Glastonbury due to COVID.

"We wish them well and look forward to welcoming them back to the Avalon Stage soon.

"We are delighted that Reef, one of the UKs best and most respected live acts, have stepped in to close the Friday night.

"To date the band have sold in excess of three million albums worldwide. Reef's previous appearance on Avalon attracted the largest ever audience for a Sunday evening."

More than 200,000 people have tickets to this year's festival - and the majority of festival-goers are expected to arrive today (Wednesday 20 June).

The latest traffic updates for the festival can be found here.