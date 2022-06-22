People in Somerset are being warned to expect delays on the county's roads this week amid the return of Glastonbury Festival.

More than 200,000 people have tickets to this year's festival - and the majority of festival-goers are expected to arrive today (Wednesday 20 June).

The Glastonbury Festival gates do not open until 8am, the site's car parks opened at 4pm yesterday afternoon to give those willing to sleep in their cars a chance to avoid the traffic.

While many are expected to arrive by coach, national rail strikes will impact those arriving by public transport and traffic in the area is expected to be busy.

The primary motorway route for festival traffic to the site is the M5, with drivers exiting at junction 23 to take the A39 and A361, while the A303-A37 is also used for traffic arriving from London, with the A303 eastbound expected to be particularly busy from Podimore Roundabout.

Planned rail strikes this week are also expected to add pressure to the region's roads.

We'll bring you the latest updates on the Glastonbury queues and traffic here. Scroll down for the latest updates...

How do you get to Glastonbury Festival by car?

• From south London: M3 then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP).• From Swindon: M4 then A350 onto the A361. (Sat Nav BA4 4LY).• From the North East: A1 or M1, M25 to M3 (Junction 12), then A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)• From the Midlands: Preferably M40 and A34 to A303 and A37. (Sat Nav TA11 7DP)• From the North West: M6, M5 to A39 (Junction 23) then A361. (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)• From Wales: M4, M5 to A39 (as above) (Sat Nav BA6 9XE)• For more local traffic using the A37 North or A361 East (Sat Nav BA4 4LY)

Which roads are closed around the Glastonbury Festival site?

Parts of the A361 and A371 are closed due to this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The A361 East Compton Road is closed westbound between A37 (Beardly Batch Junction, Cannards Grave) and B3136 (Pilton).

The A361 Street Road is closed eastbound between A39 (Wirral Park Roundabout) and Oriel Drive.

A371 Northbound closed due to Glastonbury Festival between B3153 (Castle Cary) and Snagg Lane (Ditcheat).

The latest from the roads

There is queueing traffic for around 4 mile as cars wait to enter the Festival car park. The main gates open on A361 between the Shepton Mallet turnoff (West Compton) and The Apple Tree Inn (Sticklinch).

There are further delays along the A37 around Pylle.

More as we get it.