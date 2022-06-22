Voters in Tiverton and Honiton will head to the polls in less than 24 hours to elect their new MP.

A by-election was triggered for the constituency in May after former MP Neil Parish stepped down from his role when he admitted to watching pornography on his phone in the Houses of Parliament.

Since then, parties of all colours have been canvassing on the doorsteps and campaigning through the constituency to win over potential voters.

Campaigns are now coming to an end and candidates will soon face the agonising wait for the result.

When do polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open on Thursday 23rd of June from 7am until 10pm.

Where can I vote?

A polling card should have been delivered to your registered voting address with the information of your assigned polling station.

A list of polling stations can be found here, but you can only vote at the station stated on your polling card.

What do I need to vote in person?

Although your polling card has vital information on it, you do not need it to vote.

If you are voting in person, make your way to your assigned polling station between 7am and 10pm.

Give your name and address to the staff inside the polling station when you arrive.

You’ll be given a ballot paper containing a list of the candidates you can vote for.

You do not need ID to vote.

Can someone vote on my behalf?

It is possible to have someone you trust vote for you through a proxy vote.

You can apply for a proxy vote if you have a medical condition or disability, if you are unable to get out of work or military service or you are not in the area when voting is taking place.

Although the deadline for applying for a standard proxy vote has passed, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on voting day if your circumstances suddenly change. This needs to be signed off by a healthcare professional or your employer to be eligible.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidates: