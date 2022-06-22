A man who was arrested in Swindon after the sudden death of a woman has been released under investigation.

Detectives were called to an address in Standen Way early yesterday morning (Tuesday 21 June).

The woman who died has been identified by her family as 44-year-old Helen Long. Police say the family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A post-mortem did not determine the cause of death and police are still investigating.

A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been interviewed and released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Childe, from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said:

"We know that this incident will have caused concern locally, but I want the community to be reassured that we are carrying out an in-depth investigation.

"Our thoughts are with Helen’s family at this difficult time, and we are working hard to ensure we understand the full circumstances of her death.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."