A 35-year-old has been arrested following reports that a man exposed himself to a woman in Taunton.

Police officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to Goodlands Gardens at 5.30pm on Thursday (16 June) after the incident was reported.

A man was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 5222142730.