Festival-goers trying to get to Glastonbury have had their work cut out, with rail strikes and heavy traffic impacting people trying to get in.

But it's not just punters who had some trouble, with one of the bands on the line-up putting a shout-out for a private jet on social media after getting stuck in Los Angeles.

Many holiday-makers have had their flights cancelled in the last month or so, and now Wolf Alice know their pain.

The London group tweeted in the early hours of Thursday morning (23 June): " Has anyone got a private jet in LA? Our flight has been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury not joking."

The band is due to play on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm for an hour ahead of Billie Eilish's headline set.

At the moment it is unclear whether the group will be able to get there on time.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Glastonbury on Thursday, but according to the latest Met Office forecast, it looks like the site should stay dry for the day.

However, rain looks set to hit the site on Friday and Saturday.

Music-lovers entered Glastonbury on Wednesday in blazing sunshine, greeted by Michael Eavis, hailing the festival as "the best show in town".