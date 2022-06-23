Patients with type one diabetes in Somerset are urging others to keep on top of their condition to prevent damage to eyes and even blindness.

Dave Ellis lost his sight due to type one diabetes and has started a cafe for blind diabetic people.

He created Dave's Diner to make a space for blind diabetic people to learn from each other and share tips and equipment they may require.

Dave said: "The first 20 years of diabetes seemed to go reasonably well. About 10 years ago my eyes started to go.

"After various operations and injection in the eye and other treatment I've lost sight in my right eye, I'm partially sighted in the left. It's very frighting but you've got to learn to adapt."

The sessions teach people how to carry our everyday tasks safely such as making a cup of tea or chopping vegetables but are also a forum for people who can relate to each other to talk about the challenges they face.

Stacy James attends the sessions and has type one diabetes. She went to bed on March 30, the eve of the first national lockdown and woke up unable to see.

Stacy said: "I went to bed as normal woke up and I couldn't see anything I was rubbing my eyes thinking I hadn't woken up properly about an hour went past and I still couldn't see.

"When you first lose your sight it's terrifying. I probably spend a lot of the first year in bed eating crisps. as I couldn't cook anymore I couldn't even make a cup of tea. I felt very alone".

Charity Somerset Sight is keen to raise awareness of the risk of losing eyesight for people with diabetes and urges them to get regular check ups.

A spokesperson from the charity said "So much can be done to prevent sight loss as long as people are aware it's a possibility. if they are aware of that they can do more in their everyday lives to ensure it doesn't happen to them."

Stacy added: "Everyone who is diabetic is at risk, you must look after your diabetes.