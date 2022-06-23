Growing concern for 13-year-old Ryan missing from home in Gloucester

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 13-year-old Ryan, who has gone missing from his home in Gloucester.

Officers are appealing for help to locate him and are asking anyone who has seen him overnight to contact them.

Ryan was last seen at around 10.40am yesterday (June 22) and has been described as vulnerable.

He had been in contact with family until last night, but has not returned to his home in Kingsway.

It is believed Ryan will be travelling on his blue and green Challenge bike and he is known to frequent the city centre and the Quays.

Ryan is described as white, 5ft 6ins in height, of a slim build with short brown hair. He also has both ears and his nose pierced.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Henleys tracksuit, red Jack & Jones top and Nike trainers.

People are being urged to call 999 if they can see Ryan, or 101 if they have any information about his whereabouts.