Everyone at Glastonbury Festival 2022 has probably heard that a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.

The alert is in place between 10am and 11.59pm today (23 June), with storms and torrential downpours expected.

However, the area covered by the warning is very large - taking in more than half of England - and so the storms won't hit the whole area.

And in fact, no rain is forecast for Glastonbury on Thursday - with the chance of precipitation staying at just 10%.

But unfortunately that doesn't mean the festival will necessarily stay dry for the whole weekend.

The weather will be overcast on Friday, with the chance of rain rising to 20%.

But it's Saturday and Sunday when the rain looks most likely to hit - with a thunder shower forecast on the former and light showers predicted for the latter.

Take a look at the latest weather forecast below:

Thursday

1pm - Sunny intervals, 23C, <5% chance of rain

4pm - Cloudy, 22C, 10% chance of rain

7pm - Cloudy, 19C, 10% chance of rain

10pm - Partly cloudy, 17C, 10% chance of rain

Friday

7am - Overcast, 16C, 10% chance of rain

10am - Overcast, 17C, 10% chance of rain

1pm - Overcast, 18C, 20% chance of rain

4pm - Cloudy, 19C, 10% chance of rain

7pm - Cloudy, 16C, 10% chance of rain

8pm - Light rain, 16C, 50% chance of rain

10pm - Partly cloudy, 15C, 10% chance of rain

Saturday

7am - Sunny, 12C, 10% chance of rain

10am - Heavy shower, 16C, 60% chance of rain

1pm - Thunder shower, 17C, 60% chance of rain

4pm - Light shower, 17C, 40% chance of rain

7pm - Light shower, 16C, 40% chance of rain

10pm Clear night, 13C, 20% chance of rain

Sunday

7am - Sunny, 13C, 10% chance of rain

10am - Sunny intervals, 16C, 10% chance of rain

1pm - Light showers, 17C, 40% chance of rain

4pm - Light showers, 17C, 30% chance of rain

7pm - Sunny intervals, 16C, 10% chance of rain

10pm - Partly cloudy, 14C, 10% chance of rain

