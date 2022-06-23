Glastonbury Festival 2022: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as rain set to hit
Everyone at Glastonbury Festival 2022 has probably heard that a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.
The alert is in place between 10am and 11.59pm today (23 June), with storms and torrential downpours expected.
However, the area covered by the warning is very large - taking in more than half of England - and so the storms won't hit the whole area.
And in fact, no rain is forecast for Glastonbury on Thursday - with the chance of precipitation staying at just 10%.
But unfortunately that doesn't mean the festival will necessarily stay dry for the whole weekend.
The weather will be overcast on Friday, with the chance of rain rising to 20%.
But it's Saturday and Sunday when the rain looks most likely to hit - with a thunder shower forecast on the former and light showers predicted for the latter.
Take a look at the latest weather forecast below:
Thursday
1pm - Sunny intervals, 23C, <5% chance of rain
4pm - Cloudy, 22C, 10% chance of rain
7pm - Cloudy, 19C, 10% chance of rain
10pm - Partly cloudy, 17C, 10% chance of rain
Friday
7am - Overcast, 16C, 10% chance of rain
10am - Overcast, 17C, 10% chance of rain
1pm - Overcast, 18C, 20% chance of rain
4pm - Cloudy, 19C, 10% chance of rain
7pm - Cloudy, 16C, 10% chance of rain
8pm - Light rain, 16C, 50% chance of rain
10pm - Partly cloudy, 15C, 10% chance of rain
Saturday
7am - Sunny, 12C, 10% chance of rain
10am - Heavy shower, 16C, 60% chance of rain
1pm - Thunder shower, 17C, 60% chance of rain
4pm - Light shower, 17C, 40% chance of rain
7pm - Light shower, 16C, 40% chance of rain
10pm Clear night, 13C, 20% chance of rain
Sunday
7am - Sunny, 13C, 10% chance of rain
10am - Sunny intervals, 16C, 10% chance of rain
1pm - Light showers, 17C, 40% chance of rain
4pm - Light showers, 17C, 30% chance of rain
7pm - Sunny intervals, 16C, 10% chance of rain
10pm - Partly cloudy, 14C, 10% chance of rain
