A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cornwall.

The collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened on the A3075 near Penhallow at just after 11am yesterday (22 June).

The man was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries and his family have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police officers have said.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are urging anyone who may have seen the collision to contact them on 101 or 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the log number 303 of 22nd June 2022.