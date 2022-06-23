A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving four vehicles on the A417 between Maisemore and Gloucester last night (June 22).

Police were called just after 10.30pm and closures are in place this morning on the A417 between Maisemore and the A40 Over roundabout.

The collision involved two motorcycles and two cars. One of the motorcyclists, a man, died at the scene.

The road closures are expected to remain in place throughout the morning, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or who has any information which could assist the investigation is also being asked to contact police.