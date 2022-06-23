Paul McCartney announces gig in Frome ahead of his Glastonbury 2022 appearance

Sir Paul McCartney will be performing at a Somerset music venue the night before his Glastonbury headline set, it has been revealed.

The Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset will host Sir Paul from 5pm on Friday.

It is not the first time an act has announced a gig at the Cheese and Grain before their big Glastonbury set. Previously the Foo Fighters showed up for a warm up gig before their performance on the Pyramid stage.

The surprise event starring the 80-year-old former Beatle was announced on Thursday, with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.

The 700 capacity venue is sold out, there were huge queues to try and get your hands on a ticket

On their website, it said: “In 24 hours time from now Paul McCartney will be performing live, here in Frome, at the Cheese and Grain.

“What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend."

It added: “What an amazing treat… we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”

Sir Paul will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage this weekend, which marks exactly a week after celebrating his 80th birthday.

The former Beatle will return to Glastonbury as its Saturday night headliner, his second time topping the Pyramid stage bill after a performance in 2004.