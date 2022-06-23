Six men have been charged with murder after a 32-year-old was stabbed to death in the Brislington area of Bristol.

Aranit Lleshi, from London, died while on route to hospital on Tuesday 24 May and a subsequent post-mortem examination found that he died from multiple stab wounds.

The six men who have now been charged with murder following the incident are:

Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, London

Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address

Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, London

Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London

Nikola Palaj, 28, of Heavitree Road, London

Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London

The six men had previously appeared in court charged with violent disorder. The stabbing sparked a major crime investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police were initially called to the scene in Runnymead Avenue at around 10pm.

They found Mr Lleshi with serious injuries and despite first aid attempts he died a short while later.