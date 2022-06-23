Skip to content

Brislington stabbing: Six men charged with murder after major police investigation

The incident sparked a large investigation with forensic teams spotted in the area Credit: BPM Media

Six men have been charged with murder after a 32-year-old was stabbed to death in the Brislington area of Bristol.

Aranit Lleshi, from London, died while on route to hospital on Tuesday 24 May and a subsequent post-mortem examination found that he died from multiple stab wounds.

The six men who have now been charged with murder following the incident are:

  • Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, London

  • Kastriot Mhillaj, 34, of no fixed address

  • Rinush Behari, 32, of Bunton Street, London

  • Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London

  • Nikola Palaj, 28, of Heavitree Road, London

  • Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London

The six men had previously appeared in court charged with violent disorder. The stabbing sparked a major crime investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police were initially called to the scene in Runnymead Avenue at around 10pm.

They found Mr Lleshi with serious injuries and despite first aid attempts he died a short while later.