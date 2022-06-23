Play Brightcove video

Watch the Wingwalkers share their thoughts ahead of the Weston Air Festival

The Weston Air Festival will return to the town this weekend, after being cancelled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

One of the show's highlights is the Gloucestershire based Wingwalkers, that do acrobatic moves, high in the sky over the sea front to the crowd of thousands below.

Kirsten Pobjoy, who is 24 and from Stroud has been lead Wingwalker for 5 years. The former circus performer does the breathtaking acrobatics and handstands hundreds of feet in the air, travelling at 165 miles an hour.

Kirsten said: "The best bit about doing the show for me is that it is actually really close to home. So all my friends and family can come and see me.

"And it's really amazing to get a different perspective of a place where I've grown up, I used to go there as a kid and now I see it from the air."

The Wingwalkers perform their act hundred of feet in the air. Credit: The AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers

Kirsten is part of the only professional women's formation team in the world based at Rendcomb Airfield near Cirencester.

Her performance partner is Emma Broadbent, who is 24 and also from Stroud. The pair go back years, meeting at school at the age of 11.

Emma said: "Flying is the best. You get the most amazing views, the best part is being able to do it with your best friend next to you, in the sky - that's pretty cool."

This weekend the act is coming the Weston-super-Mare for Weston Air Festival. Thousands of people will be turning their eyes to the skies with 200,000 visitors expected to flock to the seaside town to watch some of the world’s most iconic aircraft displays.

The Wingwalker's planes have nowhere no land at Weston. On Saturday and Sunday they will depart near Cirencester, then take a 30 minute flight towards Weston before going into a holding pattern above Clevedon and Portishead.

The Wingwalker then climbs out from her seat, onto the top of the plane and begins her performance before heading back to Cirencester after the show is done.

Kirsten added: "We fly all over the piers and the sea at Weston, it's a really interesting perspective flying over water - it's great seeing all the crowd fill up the beach.

"If you are coming this weekend you can expect lots of flying fun - hopefully we are going to get good weather, and remember to give us a wave."