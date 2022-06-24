Friday at Glastonbury Festival marks the first day of main stage music with world class headliners, and the top-billed act this year is set to break a record.

History will be made to tonight (June 24) at The Pyramid stage with Billie Eilish set to become the youngest ever solo artist to perform there.

The 20-year-old American singer-songwriter performed at The Other stage in 2019 but this year will be her first time taking to the esteemed Pyramid.

The seven-time Grammy award winning singer will perform alongside her brother, producer and co-writer Finneas O’Connell.

Billie made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated crowds to a string of tracks including Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

On the third day of the festival the big names arrive

Eilish’s mum Maggie Baird says her daughter’s history-making set at Glastonbury is “definitely amazing but very hard to process at the same time”.

As well as Billie Eilish, the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on Friday includes Sam Fender, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice, Crowded House and Rufus Wainwright.

There will also be a performance from Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra, marking their first performance in the UK since their win in Turin last month.

Kalush Orchestra will be playing at Glastonbury after thier Eurovision win in May Credit: PA

Other acts performing on Friday include the Sugababes on the Avalon Stage and Foals and St Vincent on the Other Stage, which also features Friday performances from Kae Tempest and The Libertines.

The Met Office said “It’s going to be a fairly cloudy start to the morning. There is going to be a few showers around but on the light side generally, so a bit of a cloudy, damp start to the day but quite a warm start with temperatures around 16C.“

Lineup headliners by stage for friday: