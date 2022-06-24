The Chemical Brothers have announced they will no longer be performing at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (June 24) due to one of the duo contracting Covid.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the pair would play a surprise set on the Arcadia stage.

The brothers already rescheduled a headline show in Cork ahead of their appearance at Worthy Farm earlier this week.

There will not be a gap in the line up - as DJs Bonobo and Groove Armada will replace the Chemical Brothers.

The DJ pair, comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, tweeted the news: “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be DJing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury.

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival, as we were to be playing in Cork on Thursday night.

“We were hoping that more days rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid this hasn’t so far been the case.

“We are hoping that Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our socials.

“We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you. Love Is All. Tom & Ed.”

The pair are no strangers to Glastonbury, having played at the most recent festival in 2019 when they headlined the Other Stage on the Saturday.

The DJ was due to start at 11pm and go on until 1 am on Friday on the Arcadia stage.

DJs Bonobo and Groove Armada were quick to step in and plug the gap in the Friday evening line up at Arcadia.

Bonobo will now play from 11pm - 12am and Groove Armada will fill the rest of the blank spot from 12am - 1am.