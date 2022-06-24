Glastonbury 2022: Weather for day three of the festival

On day three of Glastonbury Festival the big names begin making an appearance on the main stages - make sure you're up to date and prepared for rain and shine when you head into the crowd.

The forecast from the Met Office says: “It's a cloudy and mild start to Friday, with some rain mainly across the moors.

"Brighter for a time around lunchtime but more persistent rain will move eastwards through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

"Going into the evening and becoming much clearer and fresher overnight, though there may be the odd shower. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

"Looking ahead to Saturday and it looks like a breezy day with sunny spells and some heavy, possibly thundery showers. Feeling relatively cool. Maximum temperature 19 °C."

The weather is looking unsettled heading into Friday evening. Credit: PA

Met Office Chief Forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “Our advice would be to have raincoats at the ready for the rest of the festival.

"After a warm and, at times, sunny start to Thursday it will turn cloudier and there will be an increasing risk of thunderstorms."

“The exact location of the heaviest of these showers is still uncertain."

"For Friday and the weekend, the weather will become cooler and more unsettled.

"The risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms continues in the Glastonbury area, and although these should be quick moving, some surface water might accumulate at times from the heaviest showers.

"Temperatures will return to near normal for the time of year, with highs likely around 18-20C by the weekend. It will become breezier over the weekend.

"The unsettled pattern is expected to continue to dominate into the start of next week."