Road closures are expected to stay in place throughout rush hour this morning after a motorcyclist died in a crash on the A417 near Gloucester.

Police were called to the scene of the incident, which involved two cars and two motorbikes, shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday (June 22) and officers remain there this morning (June 24).

One of the motorcyclists, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin is aware. Two other people were taken to hospital to be checked over.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Road closures remain in place on the A417 between Maisemore and the A40 Over roundabout and motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or who has any information which could assist the investigation to get in touch.