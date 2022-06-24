People waiting in the crowd at Glastonbury Festival's Other Stage received a surprise message from the President of Ukraine today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Glastonbury via video message ahead of The Libertines' set on Friday (24 June), calling the festival "the greatest concentration of freedom these days".

The leader of the war-torn country pleaded with festival-goers to support Ukraine by continuing to inform others of the treatment it has suffered under Russian forces, pressuring politicians to help and proving that "freedom always wins".

Read President Zelenskyy's full address below:

"Greetings Glastonbury. The festival resumes this year after a two-year break, the pandemic has put on hold lives of the millions of people around the world, but has not broken.

"We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer. But we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened - Russia has stolen our peace.

"But we will not let Russia's war break us, we want to stop the war before it ruins people's lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America - they are all under threat now.

"That is why I turn to you for support Glastonbury the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone who's freedom is under attack.

"Spread the truth about Russia's war, help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war, find our United24 charity platform and put pressure on all the politicians you know to help restore peace in Ukraine.

"Time is priceless and every day is measured in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia's war against Ukraine will end.

"Prove that freedom always wins! Slava Ukraine."