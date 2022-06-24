Notting Hill Carnival has partnered with Glastonbury Festival for the first time to bring their performers to the festival on Thursday afternoon.

Caribbean dancers and flotillas took to Worthy Farm to parade alongside Arcadia’s mobile boom box, The Bug in the area around Block9.

The Bug also did the rounds at the insect kingdom at Thursday's Extinction Procession. Credit: ITV

The technicolor event featured dazzling costumes, a Steel Pan band, dancers and Moko Jumbies.

Notting Hill Carnival is famous for its vibrant costumes. Credit: ITV

Much like Glastonbury Festival itself, Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled the in the two years during the covid 19 pandemic.

The performance at Glastonbury is a prelude to its return to the streets of West London on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28th August.

Steel Pans have been a feature at the Notting Hill Carnival since it began. Credit: ITV

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual Caribbean festival event that has taken place in London since 1966.

Crowds of festival-goers gathered to take in the Notting Hill parade Credit: ITV

Music artists play on makeshift stages and costumed parades line the streets of the Notting Hill area in Kensington for one weekend every August.