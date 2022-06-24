The leader of the Liberal Democrats joined the party's newest MP for a victory lap of Tiverton and Honiton following their success in the by-election.

Richard Foord was elected as the constituency's new MP after Conservative Neil Parish resigned from the role when he was caught watching pornography in parliament.

In a record breaking defeat, the Tories lost having previously held a majority of more than 24,000.

The Liberal Democrats now have a majority of 6,144.

Sir Ed Davey claimed winning Tiverton and Honiton was the tip of the iceberg when he delivered a victory speech in Devon earlier today (June 24).

Richard Foord was declared the winner after a swing of more than 30,000 votes.

"Boris Johnson has got to go," Sir Ed said to supporters and dozens of news cameras.

"But until the next election, the only people who can show Boris Johnson the door are his own party.

"So let me take a moment to manage the expectations of Conservative MPs.

"If you fail to get rid of this law-breaking Prime Minister, if your party keeps putting up taxes and failing to help people, if you continue to allow Boris Johnson to drift along with no plan for our country - the Liberal Democrats will come after you, seat by seat."

The Lib Dem leader also took time to shower praise on new MP Richard Foord: "Richard served our country as an officer in the British Army for 10 years.

"I’m sure he will serve the people of Devon in Parliament with the same devotion and distinction."

After the result was announced, the Prime Minister said he recognised that voters are "going through a tough time at the moment", and said he will "listen" to voters but "keep going".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know