Police are searching for a prisoner who failed to return to HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire.

Colin Hogben, 73, who was convicted of rape in 1994, absconded following day release in Bristol yesterday (23 June).

Avon and Somerset Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 999.

He is described as a tanned white man with grey hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a green top and green gilet, grey trousers, black braces and a blue denim jacket, along with sunglasses.

Police say he uses red-framed reading glasses, has mobility issues and was using a walking frame with a seat. It is thought he has a bus pass and access to money.