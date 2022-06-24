Play Brightcove video

Sir Paul McCartney arrives in Frome.

Sir Paul McCartney has been spotted in Frome ahead of his surprise gig at The Cheese and Grain.

The show comes the day before he is set to headline the famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Dozens of people turned up at the venue to catch a glimpse of The Beatles star as he arrived.

The surprise event starring the 80-year-old was announced on Thursday (June 23), with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.

Tickets sold out quickly for the surprise event.

One fan brought along some vintage records in the hopes of getting them signed: "They are quite old so yeah it would be nice.

"My wife's more the Paul McCartney fan, she's been a fan of his since she was eight.

"We've met him a couple of times, he's a really nice guy."

Sir Paul will play to an audience of around 700 people, with signs outside the venue warning people not to make calls or take pictures inside.

Those attending will be asked to turn off their phones and place them in a locked bag provided by the promoter.

The Cheese and Grain website said it is not "his normal set" so those lucky enough to snap up tickets could have some surprises in store.

It is not the first time the Frome venue has played host to a big name, with the Foo Fighters and the Vaccines previously performing there.